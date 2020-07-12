Last night’s Couch Lands Pt 2 live stream was exceptionally excellent, exceedingly extraordinary. As Wooli took the stage, we knew we’d be seeing some true expression, and we weren’t surprised by the explosiveness of his set. Truly, by the time he finally played out his new collaboration with Excision and HALIENE, we were exasperatingly externalizing all of our excitement.

Wooli was the penultimate artist on the lineup and he did not disappoint. One of the biggest moments through the course of his nearly-hour-long set was of course the debut of his new collab with Excision and HALIENE, his fifth with Excision in the past year.

HALIENE’s talents have always preceded her, and the inclusion of her vocals in this mix definitely take the collab to new heights. Check it out below!

Photo via Rukes.com