Juice WRLD tragically died 8 months ago, and now his posthumous album Legends Never Die is finally out.

Only a couple singles were released ahead of the album, including collaborations with Halsey and Marshmello. But now that we have full access to the complete project, we’ve already learned that “Man Of The Year” contains writing and production credits from Skrillex. It’s a punk rock/hip hop hybrid that features Juice’s iconic vocals and an early ’00s alt rock guitar vibe.

The rest of the album is composed from tracks he’d finished and those he was working on before his death. And like any posthumous album, the lyrics looking back seem more dark and foreboding than they were meant to be. For example on “Lucid Dreams,” he says “You left me falling and landing inside my grave/ I know that you want me dead/ I take prescriptions to make me feel OK/ I know it’s all in my head.”

At 21 tracks, the album is a lot to take in but it’s still not the end.

“I don’t think the albums are gonnna stop. It’s plenty of music. So, yeah,” said Lil Bibby, head of Juice Wrld’s label Grade A Productions on Juice Wrld’s XXL‘s Digital Cover interview. There will also be a documentary coming.

Check out Legends Never Die below.

Photo by Mac Downey (@mac.downey)