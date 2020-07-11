During a live stream performance last night, Timmy Trumpet proposed to his girlfriend and she said yes!

Timmy performed a perfect fake out by introducing a song, saying, “We usually perform this song here. But we’re gonna try something different. I want you to stand up on the DJ booth; we’re gonna perform it up here on the DJ booth. Is everyone ready???”

Clearly, Annette wasn’t ready judging by the transition on her face from grinning ear to ear and then realizing what was happening. The sort of garbled “Oh my god yes!” from Timmy’s mic at a distance is a really nice unintentional effect, as well.

Congrats to the newly engaged couple!

Photo courtesy of Tomorrowland