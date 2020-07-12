Madeon‘s always iconic “Pop Culture” mashup just turned 9.
The smash hit, live mega mashup from Madeon released on July 11, 2011, jumpstarted his career and the rest is history. Featuring hits from Justice, deadmau5, Nero, Ellie Goulding, Britney Spears, Ke$ha, Gwen Stefani, The Black Eyed Peas and so many more, “Pop Culture” is still a banger nearly a decade later.
“This is a little idea I’ve been playing around with to implement in my set, hope you like it,” the producer shared upon the track’s release. This little idea took on a life of its own and nearly a decade later, Madeon is one of the most recognizable names in dance music.
Take a trip down memory lane here with arguably the most insane mashup of all time. Listen to his new remix of “No Fear No More” with EARTHGANG here.
Madeon – Pop Culture (Live Mashup)
MADEON “POP CULTURE” TRACKLIST
Alphabeat – Boyfriend
Alphabeat – Fascination
Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars
Black Eyed Peas – Gotta Feeling
Britney Spears – …Baby One More Time
Capsule – Can I Have A Word
Chromeo – Momma’s Boy
Coldplay – Viva La Vida
Daft Punk – Aerodynamic
Daft Punk – Around The World
Deadmau5 – Raise Your Weapon (Madeon Remix)
Deadmau5 – Right This Second
Ellie Goulding – Starry Eyed
ELO – Mr. Blue Sky
Girls Aloud – Biology
Gorillaz – Dare
Gossip – Heavy Cross (Fred Falke Remix)
Gwen Stefani – What You Waitin For (Jacques Lu Cont Mix)
Housse de Racket – Oh Yeah
Justice – DVNO
Justice – Phantom Part II
Katy Perry – One Of The Boys
Ke$ha – Take It Off
Kylie Minogue – Wow
Lady Gaga – Alejandro
Linkin Park – Crawling
Madonna – Hung Up
Martin Solveig ft. Dragonette – Boys and Girls
Michael Jackson – Billie Jean
Nero – Me and You
One Republic – All The Right Moves (Danger Remix)
One-T – Magic Key
Ratatat – Shempi
Solange – I Decided (Freemasons Remix)
Stardust – Music Sounds Better With You
The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star
The Killers – Losing Touch
The Who – Baba O’Riley (SebastiAn Remix)
Yelle – Que Veux Tu (Madeon Remix)
Photo via Rukes.com