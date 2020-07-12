Madeon‘s always iconic “Pop Culture” mashup just turned 9.

The smash hit, live mega mashup from Madeon released on July 11, 2011, jumpstarted his career and the rest is history. Featuring hits from Justice, deadmau5, Nero, Ellie Goulding, Britney Spears, Ke$ha, Gwen Stefani, The Black Eyed Peas and so many more, “Pop Culture” is still a banger nearly a decade later.

“This is a little idea I’ve been playing around with to implement in my set, hope you like it,” the producer shared upon the track’s release. This little idea took on a life of its own and nearly a decade later, Madeon is one of the most recognizable names in dance music.

Take a trip down memory lane here with arguably the most insane mashup of all time. Listen to his new remix of “No Fear No More” with EARTHGANG here.

Madeon – Pop Culture (Live Mashup)

MADEON “POP CULTURE” TRACKLIST

Alphabeat – Boyfriend

Alphabeat – Fascination

Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars

Black Eyed Peas – Gotta Feeling

Britney Spears – …Baby One More Time

Capsule – Can I Have A Word

Chromeo – Momma’s Boy

Coldplay – Viva La Vida

Daft Punk – Aerodynamic

Daft Punk – Around The World

Deadmau5 – Raise Your Weapon (Madeon Remix)

Deadmau5 – Right This Second

Ellie Goulding – Starry Eyed

ELO – Mr. Blue Sky

Girls Aloud – Biology

Gorillaz – Dare

Gossip – Heavy Cross (Fred Falke Remix)

Gwen Stefani – What You Waitin For (Jacques Lu Cont Mix)

Housse de Racket – Oh Yeah

Justice – DVNO

Justice – Phantom Part II

Katy Perry – One Of The Boys

Ke$ha – Take It Off

Kylie Minogue – Wow

Lady Gaga – Alejandro

Linkin Park – Crawling

Madonna – Hung Up

Martin Solveig ft. Dragonette – Boys and Girls

Michael Jackson – Billie Jean

Nero – Me and You

One Republic – All The Right Moves (Danger Remix)

One-T – Magic Key

Ratatat – Shempi

Solange – I Decided (Freemasons Remix)

Stardust – Music Sounds Better With You

The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star

The Killers – Losing Touch

The Who – Baba O’Riley (SebastiAn Remix)

Yelle – Que Veux Tu (Madeon Remix)

Photo via Rukes.com