The “Get Up, Stand Up” virtual fund-raiser for the Joe Biden campaign went down Thursday night, headed up by Kamala Harris, with Diplo behind the decks.

The party also featured DJ Cassidy, Beverly Bond, D-Nice, Hannah Bronfman and Jermaine Dupri.

“Get Biden back in the White House,” Diplo was quoted in saying. “We need your energy. We need you to mobilize.”

According to a report from Page Six, over 3,000 people attended online and the event raised over $1 million in one night for the official Joe Biden for President campaign.

In addition, Biden launched his official Spotify channel, which celebrity guests will curate through the upcoming election in November.

Source: Page Six