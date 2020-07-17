Golf Clap, the duo of Bryan Jones and Hugh Cleal, have made quite a name for themselves in the house scene. However, now, they have revealed that they will be splitting up.

“After nearly 10 years together as Golf Clap, [we] are parting ways,” their statement reads. “Creativity is what brought us together, and it is that same creativity that will keep us going long after this fork in the road.”

Hugh will retain the Golf Clap name and also run Country Club Disco, while “Bryan will work on new music under a soon to be announced new alias.”

You can read their full statement below and listen to their music here.

Photo via Golf Clap