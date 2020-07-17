Cloudflare a web-infrastructure and website-security company, providing content-delivery-network services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security, and distributed domain-name-server services to many major companies and services. Today, Cloudflare went down, taking with it Discord, Patreon, Medium, Riot Games, and more for a short period of time.

It appears now that all services are back up and running, including Spectrum, Shopify, 4chan, and Crunchyroll.

By a twist of irony, it appears the DDoS mitigation service was actually hit with a DDoS attack.

