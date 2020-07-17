Cloudflare a web-infrastructure and website-security company, providing content-delivery-network services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security, and distributed domain-name-server services to many major companies and services. Today, Cloudflare went down, taking with it Discord, Patreon, Medium, Riot Games, and more for a short period of time.
It appears now that all services are back up and running, including Spectrum, Shopify, 4chan, and Crunchyroll.
By a twist of irony, it appears the DDoS mitigation service was actually hit with a DDoS attack.
Now that everything’s back up, you can join Your EDM’s Discord here.
Who had global DDOS targeting Cloudflare and Discord for their July 2020 Bingo? O_O #ddos #gaming pic.twitter.com/qJ2sOsa4Hn
— [🔴] Artix Krieger (@ArtixKrieger) July 17, 2020