Tove Lo is throwing down a DJ set in Animal Crossing!

If you’re an EDM fan, you’ve probably heard her work… The singer/songwriter can be heard on “Say It” with Flume, and has also lent her voice for Diplo, Major Lazer, Alesso, Seven Lions and Aazar productions. Now, she’s laying down her own soundtrack.

She fell in love with the Nintendo Switch hit Animal Crossing for the same reasons we all did — “I got hooked on this world at the start of quarantine cause… it’s cute animals and tropical islands lol.”

“You can come party like it’s pre-COVID at my #AnimalCrossing DJ set, Saturday July 18 at 9pm est,” Tove Lo says in the announcement below. “I’m picking 6 villagers to join me on the island. BUT! you gotta dress to impress to enter.”

More info and rules here. And if you love the idea of DJ sets in Animal Crossing, you absolutely have to follow Grimecraft.

Tove Lo Animal Crossing DJ Set Details