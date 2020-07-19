While the United States continues to struggle with rising COVID-19 cases that have crippled events until 2021, the rest of the world begins reopening concerts. One of the first nations to reopen is the UK after prime minister Boris Johnson announced July 17th that indoor concerts could resume August 1st, 2020.

The reopening of indoor concerts will come with strict guidelines which include social distancing, online ticketing, reduced capacity, staggered performances and consistent sanitation of public spaces. Allowing indoor concerts to resume represents stage 4 of the UK’s 5 step plan in recovering from the pandemic that has swept the world.

Oliver Dowden, UK’s culture secretary, released the following statement about the reopening of indoor concert venues:

“The UK’s performing arts sector is renowned across the world and I am pleased that we are making real progress in getting its doors reopened to the public with social distancing. From August indoor theatres, music venues and performance spaces will safely welcome audiences back across the country.”

The UK’s reopening will provide a closer look at the road map events will take in order to return in a post-pandemic world.

Source: Consequence Of Sound