At 30 years old, rapper Logic is announcing his retirement. After seven studio albums since 2014, including the iconic “1-800-273-8255,” as well as collaborations with Marshmello and Zedd, his collection of releases is prolific.

He credits his fatherhood as the reason for his retirement: “Officially announcing my retirement with the release of No Pressure executive produced by No I.D. July 24th…

“It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father.”

No Pressure is a callback to his first studio album, Under Pressure, released in 2014.

