Last Friday, Adventure Club not-so-subtly hinted at a forthcoming remix of BTS’ “Your Eyes Tell.” However, it landed today with hardly any warning, and we’re absolutely blown away.

The new remix, made in collaboration with Soar, is a beautiful melodic dubstep remix of KPop darlings BTS. The song was released on Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~, the fourth Japanese studio album (eighth overall) by the boy band, released last week, July 14. The original is equally beautiful with soaring melodies and the band’s harmonious vocals.

But, as you’d expect, Adventure Club and Soar put their own unique spin on the track with plenty of super melodic and bass elements, completely reinventing the track. Check it out below via Proximity!