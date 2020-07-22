r/electronicmusic asked and you answered! The Top 100 Albums of the 2010s are in, representing the best in dance music from the past decade.
The final list is a trip down memory lane, featuring defining records from Skrillex, Zedd, Justice, RL Grime, Nero, Gesafflelstein, Noisia, Avicii, Swedish House Mafia, The Glitch Mob, Flying Lotus and many more reputable acts.
It’s a captivating list, because these are the albums that made us fall in love with dance music in the first place (for me, it was deadmau5’s 4×4=12), matched with more recent records that have pushed new boundaries, like Madeon’s Good Faith.
The top 10 is quite impressive in itself, consisting of standout albums from Bonobo, Daft Punk, Disclosure, Flume, Jamie XX, Jon Hopkins, Matt Zo, Odesza, Porter Robinson, and Tycho, some of which were the artists’ debuts.
From G Jones to Jack Ü, Knife Party to ZHU — we strongly encourage dance music fans to leave no stone unturned. If there’s an artist or album listed here that you haven’t yet heard, now is the time to explore.
Be sure to let us know your favorite albums that made the cut (or didn’t)!
More on the official list here.
Top 100 Albums of the 2010s
Artist – Album
Bonobo – Black Sands
Daft Punk – Random Access Memories
Disclosure – Settle
Flume – Flume
Jamie XX – In Colour
Jon Hopkins – Immunity
Mat Zo – Damage Control
Odesza – In Return
Porter Robinson – Worlds
Tycho – Awake
Iglooghost – Neo Wax Bloom
Darkside – Psychic
Jai Paul – Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones)
100 Gecs – 1000 Gecs
Digitalism – Mirage
Chase & Status – No More Idols
Rustie – Glass Swords
Noisia – Outer Edges
RL Grime – Nova
Toro Y Moi – Outer Peace
RL Grime – VOID
Koan Sound – Polychrome
Feed Me – Calimari Tuesday
Noisia – Split The Atom
Thom Yorke – Anima
Macintosh Plus – Floral Shoppe
Chrome Sparks – Chrome Sparks
FKA Twigs – LP1
Galantis – Pharmacy
G Jones – The Ineffable Truth
Tycho – Epoch
Pryda – Eric Prydz Presents: Pryda
Nero – Between II Worlds
Netsky – Netsky
Odesza – Summer’s Gone
Flying Lotus – You’re Dead
DJ Koze – Knock Knock
Crystal Castles – (II)
Pretty Lights – A Color Map of the Sun
Ratatat – Magnifique
Bonobo – The North Borders
Mura Masa – Mura Masa
San Holo – Album1
Grimes – Visions
SBTRKT – SBTRKT
Floating Points – Crush
Jack U – Jack U
Purity Ring – Shrines
Rufus Du Sol – Solace
Knife Party – Abandon Ship
The Avalanches – Wildflower
Bonobo – Migration
Caribou – Swim
SOPHIE – Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-insides
Kavinsky – Outrun
Lane 8 – Little By Little
Moderat – II
Caribou – Our Love
MGMT – Little Dark Age
Swedish House Mafia – Until Now
James Blake – James Blake
ZHU – GENERATIONWHY
Burial – Tunes 2011 to 2019
Kaytranada – 99.9 %
Boards of Canada – Tomorrow’s Harvest
Skrillex – Recess
Zedd – Clarity
Todd Terje – It’s Album Time
C418 – Minecraft Volume Alpha
Four Tet – New Energy
CHVRCHES – The Bones of What You Believe
Aphex Twin – Syro
The Chemical Brothers – No Geography
Calvin Harris – 18 Months
Four Tet – There Is Love In You
Tycho – Dive
Justice – Audio, Video, Disco
Against All Logic – 2012 – 2017
Above & Beyond – Group Therapy
Avicii – True
The Glitch Mob – Drink The Sea
Pendulum – Immersion
LCD Soundsystem – This Is Happening
Rufus Du Sol – Bloom
Gesafflelstein – Aleph
Madeon – Good Faith
deadmau5 – >album title goes here<
Gorillaz – Plastic Beach
Eric Prydz – Opus
Odesza – A Moment Apart
Flying Lotus – Cosmogramma
Bicep – Bicep
Jon Hopkins – Singularity
Flume – Skin
Flume – Hi, This Is Flume
deadmau5 – While (1<2)
Madeon – Adventure
M83 – Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming
deadmau5 – 4×4 = 12
Nero – Welcome Reality