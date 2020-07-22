r/electronicmusic asked and you answered! The Top 100 Albums of the 2010s are in, representing the best in dance music from the past decade.

The final list is a trip down memory lane, featuring defining records from Skrillex, Zedd, Justice, RL Grime, Nero, Gesafflelstein, Noisia, Avicii, Swedish House Mafia, The Glitch Mob, Flying Lotus and many more reputable acts.

It’s a captivating list, because these are the albums that made us fall in love with dance music in the first place (for me, it was deadmau5’s 4×4=12), matched with more recent records that have pushed new boundaries, like Madeon’s Good Faith.

The top 10 is quite impressive in itself, consisting of standout albums from Bonobo, Daft Punk, Disclosure, Flume, Jamie XX, Jon Hopkins, Matt Zo, Odesza, Porter Robinson, and Tycho, some of which were the artists’ debuts.

From G Jones to Jack Ü, Knife Party to ZHU — we strongly encourage dance music fans to leave no stone unturned. If there’s an artist or album listed here that you haven’t yet heard, now is the time to explore.

Be sure to let us know your favorite albums that made the cut (or didn’t)!

More on the official list here.

Top 100 Albums of the 2010s

Artist – Album