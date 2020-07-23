Atari, one of the world’s most iconic gaming companies, and developer Hello There Games are thrilled to announce the publisher’s first rhythm-action game and interactive music platform, Beat Legend: AVICII, inspired by the fantastical musical experiences of the late producer, performer and songwriter Tim “Avicii” Bergling. Soar through vocal melodies, sweep each fade, and attack every beat in 15 of Avicii’s biggest hits in a newly designed, touch-screen optimized mobile game from the developers of the acclaimed Avicii Invector.

Royalties from the game will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation, in a collaboration with the estate of the late superstar DJ and featuring mega-hits like “Without You,” “Wake Me Up,” and “Levels.” Vibrant, kinetic visuals laid over Avcii’s world-famous catalog of sensational tunes invoke the festival experience with a hefty dose of fast-paced, exhilarating gameplay.

“Atari is thrilled to again step into new territory and expand our portfolio. And what an honor it is to do so with an artist as profoundly inspirational, talented, and beloved as Avicii,” said Tony Chien, Atari’s Vice President of Marketing. “Beat Legend: AVICII has been a labor of love that we fully expect will be embraced by fans of rhythm-based games and devoted EDM fans alike. Stay tuned for more installments in Atari’s music-based game series that will feature some of the brightest current and up-and-coming stars from diverse music genres.”

To download Beat Legend: AVICII, visit: