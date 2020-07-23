NERO dropped their stunning debut album Welcome Reality in 2010 and the year after came Welcome Reality+, which included the now-classic remix of “Promises” from both Nero themselves and Skrillex. Now, nine years later, Slushii is here with a brand new re-remix that is absolutely stunning.

Slushii has taken the original remix (an odd phrase, I know) and put a slow trap spin on it. It’s a bit closer to hip hop with the tempo but the identity is still heavily trap-influenced, even with its heavily textured synths and rearranged chords in the main melody in the intro. Altogether, it’s a brilliant recreation/update/remix on the original.

Check it out the premiere below via Proximity!

Photo via Rukes.com