The Daft Punk pyramid and Skrillex mothership are incredible feats of stage design, but no one has done it better or more consistently than Eric Prydz, Between HOLO, HOLOSPHERE, and more, the Swedish producer has time and again brought us some of the most visually stunning performances of our lives.

Now, he’s going to debut the new [CELL.] stage made specially for Tomorrowland Around The World, the Belgian virtual event set for this weekend.

Below, he shares a teaser of the stage, a massive steel corridor with a massive “LED” screen (LED in quote because, you know, it’s already virtual). It’s just what we’ve come to expect from Prydz and more. Check it out!