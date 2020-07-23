A report in June stated that up to 90% of independent music venues in the US could close due to loss of business during COVID-19. The National Independent Venue Association sent a sent a letter to both the house and senate outlining the dire situation and the consequences that would ensue if action wasn’t taken.

Yesterday, Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota introduced a new piece of legislation called the “Save Our Stages Act.”

According to a press release, the “Save Our Stages Act” will offer six months of financial support to “keep venues afloat, pay employees, and preserve a critical economic sector for communities across America.” The legislation is geared towards operators, promoters, and talent reps at primarily small, independent venues.

Reports Consequence of Sound, “The specific grant amounts would range in price, being either 45% of a business’ operation costs from the previous year or $12 million in total — whichever is the lesser amount. Venues that are granted money are then allowed to use those funds to pay off ‘costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic’ as well as rent, utilities, mortgages, personal protective equipment, maintenance, administrative costs, taxes, and expenses to meet local and federal social distancing guidelines.”

With predictions on when the music industry will restart ranging from next year to even 2022, small venues need all the help they can get right now before it’s too late.

via Consequence of Sound