As glamorous as it seems, being a touring DJ/producer is not easy. Beyond the physical stress DJs go through with constant flights, a different bed every night, the loneliness on the road, there’s also the constant pressure from fans to always put out something new and better than the last.

The job isn’t meant for everyone, and Dubloadz has decided it isn’t for him anymore. In a statement put out this morning, the DJ/producer announced that he’s quitting, or at least taking a break, from Dubloadz and the music industry.

“The truth is Dubloadz is like a band aid that I need to rip off at this point,” he writes. “It’s like a character I don’t want to play anymore or have any belief in.”

He speaks about not being happy since the beginning of 2019, and the struggle of trying to “make Dubloadz work” over the last 7 years.

“I feel physically sick to my stomach as I type this honestly but I can’t keep putting it off. Maybe one day I will find my happiness and something will rise from the ashes of all this. I can only ope, but I can’t promise.”

You can read his full statement below.

Thank you all for everything 🧡 pic.twitter.com/exLcXveVSF — Dubloadz (@Dubloadz) July 23, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com