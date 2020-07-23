Tomorrowland’s virtual festival, Around The World, goes down this weekend, July 25-26. The lineup is a who’s who of talent, featuring many of the festival’s mainstay artists like Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, David Guetta, Nervo, Afrojack, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Oliver Heldens, as well as a special appearance by Katy Perry.

EDM fans are pretty protective of our culture, so when pop acts like Katy or even hip hop acts like Cypress Hill or Metro Boomin’ at EDC get booked for festivals, the outcry can sometimes be pretty vitriolic.

In a press conference held yesterday (July 22), Katy joined Aoki, Nervo, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, David Guetta, and festival founder Michiel Beers to share her thoughts on the event.

“Well, it’s very cool, and I always want to be cool,” she said when asked of her decision to play the festival after 19 years. “But really truly, I thought it was so innovative of a festival to say ‘Okay, know what? F–k it. We’re just going to pivot, and we’re going to bring something really technically advanced and difficult, but we’re going to create something beautiful out of this mess. So I really admire and respect how the festival went and did it.

“And basically some of my other pop friends like miss Dua [Lipa] and so forth have done the festival,” Perry continued, “so I felt really in sync with the roster of old and am happy to be invited and included in this new way of doing it.”

But Katy isn’t resting on her laurels and is “leaning in” to the EDM culture. “I took all of my songs, we basically took all the hits and made alt-dance versions of all of them. We did a 15-minute medley of all the songs that you know but super up up up up up. It was exciting.”

She’ll be remaking versions of newer songs like “Daisies” and “Smile,” as well.

Get more information on the festival here.