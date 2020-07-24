We Are Deadbeats Vol. 4, a collaborative album with Zeds Dead on every track, dropped earlier this year. Now six months later, the deluxe version is out offering 12 new remixes of tracks on the album, plus 3 new collaborations with YOOKiE, Yultron, and Floret Loret, plus a re-release of ZD’s collaboration with Rezz, “Into The Abyss.”

With names like um.., Blanke, Sippy, Eprom, Holly, sumthin sumthin, and more on remix duty, there’s plenty of new songs to dig into. Plus, the collabs with YOOKiE and Yultron are ones we’ve been waiting for since the first release back in January. In the case of the Floret Loret collab, an artist with only 8k monthly listeners, it’s unexpected but peculiarly beautiful.

Check out the full deluxe edition below, out now via Deadbeats.