Last year following Lost Lands, we learned that Flosstradamus was taking a bit of a break. Little did we know that COVID-19 would force a “break” on so many other artists. Of course, in the meantime, he’s played live stream events for Insomniac and Digital Mirage, and released “Bounce Back.” But today, July 24, Flosstradamus is back with his first single for 2020, teaming with Euro bass trio Nonsens on “So Far.”

With emotive vocals and a typical trap drop, it’s the Floss we know with a twist. The breakbeat in the bridge almost sounds like it wants to go into a DnB drop on the second, which would have been awesome. Instead though, we’re treated to a retooled trap interpretation of the first, which is just as pleasing.

Check out “So Far” below!