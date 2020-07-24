Jimmy Fallon is no stranger to hosting EDM acts, having already invited Chromeo, Diplo, Alan Walker, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, and more onto his late night show. Now, he’s invited Kygo and OneRepublic to perform their hit single, “Lose Somebody” — socially distanced, of course.

The live video features Kygo and all the members of the band performing their parts from separate locations, giving the performance a bit of a foreign but still novel feeling. And can we take a second to mention the drummer shaking that banana like the best of ’em? Wow.

But seriously, this song is still amazing, in large part due to Tedder’s fantastic voice.

Check out the video below!