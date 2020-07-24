Toto’s “Africa” is one of those classics that everyone knows the words to and sings along with. But what happens when you take out the lyrics and recreate it from the ground up as an instrumental piece? Medasin has the answer.

The producer just dropped his cover of the classic, a barebones instrumental piece that has just the right balance between vibes and nostalgia. Of course, without the lyrics, it isn’t the sing-a-long masterpiece we grew up with, but it wasn’t meant to be. With shimmering synths and the melody we’re familiar with, the song has taken on a new identity and we have Medasin to thank for it.

Check it out below!

Photo via Rukes.com