Regis Philbin, host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Million Dollar Password, and the first season of America’s Got Talent, and Guinness World Record holder for most hours on US television, has died at the age of 88.

Regis Philbin has been a host of Live! With Regis… with co-host Kathie Lee from 1988 until 2001 when Kelly Ripa was named a new permanent co-host. He remained a host until 2009 when he underwent hip surgery. He was replaced by Ryan Seacrest in 2010.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss,” the Philbin family said in a statement to PEOPLE.

TMZ reports that Philbin passed away after suffering from a heart attack.

Photo via Paparazzo Presents/Wikimedia Commons