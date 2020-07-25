Back in 2005, “EDM” didn’t exist. Genres were delineated by name: house, techno, drum & bass, trance. (Dubstep wasn’t really around yet, though its time was coming around 2008.) In that time, there were powerhouse names, but out of nowhere an Australian-based drum & bass trio burst onto the scene with their stunning debut album, Hold Your Colour. That trio was Pendulum, the group composed (at the time) of Rob Swire, Gareth McGrillen, and Paul Harding, aka El Hornet.

That album was released 15 years ago today, July 25. It was later reissued in 2007 by Breakbeat Kaos, which is why the date appears as 2007 on Spotify.

This came out 15 years ago, today. pic.twitter.com/NQPWhewyBt — El Hornet (@elhornet) July 25, 2020

Nearly every song on this album has become a seminal classic, like “Slam,” “Fasten Your Seatbelt,” “Girl In The Fire,” “Tarantula,” “Blood Sugar,” and of course the titular track, “Hold Your Colour.”

The album was special in many respects, not just for its technical prowess and clean sounds, but for the blend between vocal-centric anthems that mixed liquid and jump up elements and seemingly extended beyond any prior drum & bass boundaries.

It’s one of the best-selling drum and bass albums of all-time, and even entered the top 40 of the UK Albums Chart for the first time in May 2008, peaking at number 29 on August 16.

We’ve been waiting for the followup to the group’s last album, 2010’s Immersion, ever since, and we’ve been promised something soon. Though, due to COVID-19, it wouldn’t be surprising if it’s been delayed in favor of a live tour like so many other albums and projects.

