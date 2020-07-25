It’s the start of a new chapter for mastermind Mat Zo, who just announced his forthcoming third studio album Illusion of Depth and dropped its two leading singles.

“Problems” and “Love Songs” will give you an idea of the direction he’s heading — but it’s impossible to get a full grasp just yet, as we can always expect the unexpected with Mat Zo. The album promises to deliver a fusion of genres, from 90s warehouse techno, to French filter house and jungle/D&B to cinematic rock. The dynamic heard between “Problems” and “Love Songs” below is just scratching the surface.

The producer shares:

I started working on Illusion of Depth because I wanted to make a body of work that was cohesive. I’m usually known for being all over the place, but I wanted to make an album that had unifying qualities. In this case, partly it’s the tempo. Everything on the album is in the 124-128 bpm range, but within that constraint, I still managed to be all over the place stylistically. There’s also a lot more live/non-digital elements on this album than my previous work. I was getting really tired of how clean everything is in this corner of dance music. Above all else, I wanted to make an album with grit, texture, and attitude. I wanted to make a fuck you statement to the safe, sugary, fluffy world of a post-EDM trance.

Illusion of Depth is due out October 9th on Anjunabeats.

Pre-order the album here.

Mat Zo – Illusion of Depth

Tracklist

1. I Media Res

2. Love Songs

3. The Next Chapter feat. GQ

4. Problems feat. Olan

5. Bruxism

6. Fly While You’re Still Free

7. Petrushka

8. Dangerous Feeling

9. Colours feat. Olan

10. Paralysis feat. Olan

11. Begin Again

Photo via Rukes.com