Wiley is largely considered one of the people responsible for jumpstarting the grime movement in the UK and is often referred to as the Godfather of Grime. He began his career in the mid-’90s and in “the early 2000s, he independently released a series of highly influential eskibeat instrumentals on white label vinyl, such as the first in the series ‘Eskimo’ and is known as a grime MC both for his solo work and for material released with his crew Roll Deep.”

Yesterday, the rapper/MC went on a horrible, hate-filled antisemitic rant for close to 12 hours, number likely a hundred tweets or more, spewing anti-Jewish sentiment. The worst of it, what seems to have started the rant though the tweet has since been removed for violating Twitter’s policy on hate speech, is him saying, “Hold some corn Jewish community you deserve it…”

The slang phrase allegedly means to “receive a bullet.”

Wtf. Is this real slang? Is @WileyCEO calling for Jews to be shot?@metpoliceuk will you look into this?@Twitter get this racist off of this website Where are the blue tickers and celebs and the woke picking apart this nazi speaking racist?@BoardofDeputies @CST_UK https://t.co/Fe7Y94FDXX — leekern (@leekern13) July 24, 2020

From then, he went on to espouse his antisemitic beliefs even further. Though there are far too many to place here, we will include some of the more egregious. Many of his tweets have been removed, apparently though reporting on Twitter, and Metro Police in the UK have been tagged in many of his tweets.

His manager, John Woolf, who is Jewish, wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning: “Following Wiley’s antisemitic tweets today we at @A_ListMGMT have cut all ties with him. There is no place in society for antisemitism.”

JEWISH PEOPLE YOU ARE NOT ABOVE ME ON THE FOOD CHAIN ……JAH KNO — Wiley (@WileyCEO) July 24, 2020

I told the jewish how I feel they rang the police that should tell you who they are……….. — Wiley (@WileyCEO) July 24, 2020

Jewish would do anything to ruin a black mans life but it won't work with me I am a savage — Wiley (@WileyCEO) July 24, 2020

I know all their tricks inside out — Wiley (@WileyCEO) July 24, 2020

I would challenge the whole world of jewish community on my own I am not scared I can handle them. — Wiley (@WileyCEO) July 24, 2020

In prison jewish people get looked after differently too everyone else and hospitals and police stations — Wiley (@WileyCEO) July 24, 2020

This tweet about the Stamford Hill Gang could refer to an incident wherein 20 people stormed a synagogue in Stamford Hill in 2015.

I am the original stamford hill gang call me uncle Vincent Egerton road gang — Wiley (@WileyCEO) July 24, 2020

Jewish people you think you are too important I am sick of you — Wiley (@WileyCEO) July 24, 2020

When I war with the jewish community I do not lose trust me…ask John Woolf. — Wiley (@WileyCEO) July 24, 2020

no I have not been hacked this is me you punks I aM NOT SCARED OF YOU — Wiley (@WileyCEO) July 24, 2020

JEWISH PEOPLE ARE RACIST THEY HIDE — Wiley (@WileyCEO) July 24, 2020

In a new Instagram video this morning, he claims in the caption, “Remember Jewish rabbis suck blood from circumcised babies. Judaism compromises the integrity of a baby’s body.”

Photograph: Matt Crossick/PA