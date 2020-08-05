Google Play was first launched on March 6, 2012, bringing together Android Market, Google Music, and the Google eBookstore under one brand, marking a shift in Google’s digital distribution strategy. Now, by the end of 2020, it will be completely phased out by Google’s more recent (and more readily monetized) YouTube Music platform.

A post today on the YouTube blog explained the forthcoming update: “First, YouTube Music will replace Google Play Music by December 2020. Users will have the opportunity to transfer their music libraries from Google Play Music to YouTube Music in that timeframe. Second, in the coming months, Google Play Music users will no longer be able to stream from or use the Google Play Music app.”

YouTube offers a simple transfer tool to help make the transition easier. The platform is also introducing Assistive Playlist Creation, Collaborative Playlists, and New Programmed Playlists to better compete with other music streaming services.

You can read more on the update here.