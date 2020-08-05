The devastating explosion that shook Beirut yesterday has “virtually wiped out” out the city’s nightclub district.

The Lebanese capital suffered a major blow on Tuesday, due to a huge ammonium nitrate explosion which left 5,000 people injured 135 dead. In addition, dozens of buildings, including shops, restaurants and other businesses, were severely damaged.

According to local reports, the blast hit dangerously close to the nightclub district, affecting nearby venues including The Gärten, The Ballroom Blitz, The Grand Factory, AHM and B018. Many of which have exposed the city to dance music.

Martin Chulov, an on-site journalist for The Guardian, revealed “whole nightclub district [has been] virtually wiped out.”

The Ballroom Blitz Moe Choucair explained to Mixmag: “We’ve stopped thinking as a club and started thinking as a team of individuals pooling ideas to try and help in the most efficient way we can think of. Our establishment is the least of our concern right now because of the huge impact and urgency to react to this catastrophe.”

More on the Beirut blast here — and find out ways to help here.

Sources: Mixmag, The Guardian | Photo via Karim Sokhn, Wikimedia Commons