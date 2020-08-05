KSHMR has been busy in 2020, releasing a number of singles and doing a couple live streams here and there. Now, it’s been revealed what he’s been working on during his (forced) time off from touring — a new alias called Dreamz.

In the teaser for the new alias, he calls it “a place for songs that reflect a different side of me.” The music still sounds KSHMR-ish but with a bit of a different vibe. It’s a bit tough to tell with just the short teaser he’s shared, but thankfully, we get the first single from the new project this Friday, August 7.

Check out the teaser below and stay tuned for Friday!

Photo via Rukes.com