Quarantine has treated us to some massive livestreams — but none quite as menacing as this special b2b performance between DJ Snake and Malaa.

The Best of Both Worlds set from these leading French DJs captivated audiences across the globe five days ago with the universal language of house music, and now fans can experience it again and again.

The just-over-40-minute mix features plenty of music from Malaa in particular, including his remix for the DJ Snake original, “Trust Nobody,” as well as “Four Twenty,” “Notorious,” and his collab with KOOZ, “Hell.” Plus, Bellecour‘s remix for the DJ Snake & Tchami & Malaa & MERCER mega collab, “Made In France.”

Best of Both Worlds features all this music and more from Claude VonStroke, Badjokes, ACRAZE, Hood Rich, etc. (full tracklist) and enough IDs to go around.

Watch the b2b legends throw down right here!

DJ SNAKE B2B MALAA – BEST OF BOTH WORLDS (LIVESTREAM)