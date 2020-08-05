ZHU‘s majestic performance from Virtual Lollapalooza 2020 just hit the internet — and it’s hands down one of the best things we’ve witnessed throughout quarantine.

Live from the Coral Pink Sand Dunes in Utah, ZHU ditches flashy visuals and stage design for a serene landscape. The live set, known as ZHU presents Coral.PINK, is 50 min of straight up desert soul.

In this moment, in this setting, songs like “Desert Woman” and “Desire” with Bob Moses sound so right. ZHU also works in a couple of IDs and tops off the performance with an outstanding cover of JAY-Z & Kanye West’s Watch The Throne cut, “No Church In The Wild” featuring Frank Ocean.

Days before the live set, ZHU shared via social media, “desert always provides for the music.” Playing this back, it’s hard to disagree.

Nobody does it quite like ZHU — watch, and be amazed.

ZHU presents Coral.PINK (Virtual Lollapalooza 2020)