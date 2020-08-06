Human(X) is a multimedia charity initiative with the purpose of curating and sending messages of humanity, and with those messages, generating revenue to support causes that take care of those in need. It’s also a massive Latin supergroup comprised of Sofia Reyes, Abraham Mateo, De La Ghetto, Zion & Lennox, Manuel Turizo, Lalo Ebratt, Thalia, and Maejor.

For their latest single, they teamed up for David Guetta for “Pa’ La Cultura.” It’s a smooth Latin banger with a lot of different voices on top of Guetta’s production.

All proceeds from “Pa’ La Cultura” will go to the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, reports CULTR, an organization that benefits immigrant communities that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through its Immigrant Worker Rights Safety Net Fund. “We are thrilled to partner with Human (X) and this amazing group of musicians who share in the vision that our cultural bonds are stronger than the forces that are dividing and endangering us at this precarious moment in history,” wrote a representative from NDLON.

Check out the single below!

