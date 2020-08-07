Almost four months ago, Odesza and Golden Features revealed their new collaborative project, BRONSON. Now, their debut, self-titled album is finally here. With 10 exciting songs including features from lau.ra, Gallant, and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, the project brings the best from both artists to the fold and never fails to impress.

The name of the game on this album is “vibes.” The huge, sonorous, main stage moments that Odesza sometimes have are few and far between on BRONSON, opting instead for a beautifully melodic atmosphere that pervades every facet of the production.

Each track on the album stands as a testament to the trio’s artistic depth and sonic versatility as electronic visionaries, with an unparalleled ability to harmonize genres and unexpected sounds – from the slow-building modest synths on “FOUNDATION” to the high-octane industrial noise on “TENSE,” spanning to the lush, soaring lyrical moments heard on “DAWN.” Together, BRONSON set out to craft a body of work that was reflective of the duality of lightness and darkness, inherent to the human condition. The result is an introspective record with an extraordinary profundity, yet in the same breath, universal relatability, striking a delicate balance in which the listener can find a truly remarkable sense of solace and escape.

On the album, BRONSON reveals:

This record isn’t like anything any of us have done before; it’s a creative departure from the worlds of ODESZA and Golden Features – but that’s the beauty of it and the fundamental intention of the project. We initially began making music with one another with no goal in mind, we were just bouncing ideas back and forth (halfway across the world) and experimenting with new sounds. What ensued was the start of something we felt so pulled and drawn to explore further, so much so that the creation of the full-length album essentially took on a life of its own. BRONSON was born out of a need, almost subconsciously, to push our creative boundaries and build something bold and free of any expectations; it was a really cathartic process.

