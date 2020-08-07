Tiësto‘s former manager Dimitri de Wit has passed away at age 51.

After a “short and heavy” battle with cancer, the dance music mogul has sadly ended his tour. Arny Bink of Black Hole Recordings describes de Wit as a “close and loyal friend” in a touching post on social media. Tiësto thanks him for the “friendship” and “memories.”

The statement below breaks the unfortunate news:

Dimitri was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the first week of June, and despite his best attempts and incredibly positive attitude, his cancer was sadly enough way too agressive to give him any kind of fighting chance. And so it is with heavy hearts, that all of us at Black Hole extend our sincere condolences to Dimitri’s girlfriend, family and friends, and those colleagues from the music industry who have been in his life.

And Tiësto’s photo is worth a thousand words:

Thanks for all the great memories and for your friendship @Dimitridewit 💔 RIP pic.twitter.com/WLHS1xMFQ7 — Tiësto (@tiesto) August 7, 2020

Although he’s best known for launching Tiësto’s career, de Wit’s impact on the dance music scene stretches far beyond. From his early beginnings as DJ Le Blanc, through the height and the hype of the underground scene, and into his time with Black Hole Recordings and Twenty4Seven, his legacy will live on.

Read more below and scroll down for an interview with de Wit as he shares his passion.

