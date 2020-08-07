Madeon released his stellar sophomore album, Good Faith, November 15 last year. In the time since, he’s released a new remix of “No Fear No More” with EARTHGANG, but he’s coming back with new original music next week.

Announced today, “The Prince” is dropping next Friday, August 14.

Those who bore witness to his set at Porter Robinson’s Secret Sky were among the first to hear the song. It’s wildly different than anything on Good Faith, apart from the vocal processing. The rhythm and tone are almost psych rock-esque, perhaps evoking images of a meaningful montage in some deeply emotional film. It has little elements of Kavinsky and Gesaffelstein in there too, but in a major key.

We’re excited to get this one on streaming services next week, but you can listen below now!

Photo via Diego Andrade