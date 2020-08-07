Even the uncertainty of the future with COVID-19 couldn’t prevent another EDC Las Vegas from selling out blazing fast. The annual (well, not this year) festival in Las Vegas went on sale yesterday and as of this morning is officially sold out.

Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella says, “I’m humbled by your trust & love for EDC. My passion & your support have allowed me to create experiences & be part of a culture that I love. It’s been quite the journey through these crazy times. I can’t wait to be back out there on the dance floor with all of you. Now the Insomniac team & I can go to work – for the love of the rave!”

Tickets went on sale yesterday morning at at 10 a.m. PT, selling out within 24 hours. Fans still looking to still attend next year’s festival can join the waitlist at lasvegas. electricdaisycarnival.com/ tickets.

Photo via Christopher Pearce for Insomniac Events