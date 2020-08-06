Erick Morillo, renowned Colombian-American DJ, music producer (he created the original “I Like To Move It” song that was used for the movie ‘Madagascar’) and record label owner, has been arrested and charged with sexual battery on a woman. According to police, the incident occurred last December in his Miami Beach home.

Miami Local 10 reports, “Detectives say Morillo, 49, and his accuser were both working as DJs at a private party on Star Island and later went to Morillo’s home on La Gorce Drive for drinks, along with another woman.”

According to the victim, Morillo made several advances toward her, all of which she refused. She was intoxicated and apparently passed out, as she “reported waking up nude on the bed, with Mr. Morillo standing on the side of the bed also nude,” according to the arrest report.

Morillo denied the accusations.

On Wednesday, the results of a rape kit came back and tested positive for Morillo’s DNA. The police report says Morillo turned himself in with his attorney.