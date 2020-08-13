Disclosure’s new album, Energy, is set to drop on August 28. It’s unclear if we’ll be getting another single in the 15 days leading up to the release, but we might be getting something even better…

Cercle, the company responsible for some of the most beautiful performances from DJs on the planet, has announced an intimate Disclosure performance from the Plitvice Lakes in Croatia. Plitvice Lakes National Park is one of the oldest and largest national parks in Croatia and is known for its chain of 16 terraced lakes, joined by waterfalls, that extend into a limestone canyon.

“We specify that this performance is prohibited to the public and that the music will not affect nature (it will be present only in the headphones of the artists),” writes Cercle, in efforts to keep the surrounding area pristine.

The show will air on August 17 at 10am PST/1pm EST. Set your reminders!

Lundi 17 août, nous avons le plaisir d’inviter Disclosure à l'occasion de la sortie de leur nouvel album "Energy". Le… Posted by Cercle on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Photo Credit: Hollie Fernando