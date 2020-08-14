The Good Faith era isn’t over yet! Madeon just released a new single called “The Prince” which he himself says is a continuation of his sophomore album released last year.

Madeon’s new single sounds like it could be just as home on Good Faith as on a Weeknd or Gesaffelstein album. The vocal processing is immaculate and the driving, pounding bassline is a beautiful halfway point between a sort of hip hop/pop sound and dance music.

Like anything Madeon does, “The Prince” contains a multitude of small effects and brilliant song writing to deliver a piece of art that is worth listening to over and over again. With each listen, you’ll probably find a new element to tune into and follow throughout the song that opens up the track to a more intense and fulfilling listening experience.

Listen to “The Prince” below!