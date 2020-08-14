Rezz x Porter just may be our saving grace.

Last night, Rezz unexpectedly dropped a “lil Porter edit” that has fans buzzing and begging for an official release. The edit already has Porter Robinson‘s stamp of approval and all he has to say is, “woww.”

The producer’s “Fellow Feeling,” off his debut album Worlds, is as ethereal as it is menacing, as light as it is heavy — the absolute perfect kind of energy for Rezz to get her hands on. Still, we’re blown away with what she’s done here.

If the original track’s top comment on YouTube doesn’t just completely sum up our feelings in this moment…

This is not just a song, this is a story, a reflection of the world. All you hear and see is horrible things, but we seem to forget about everything that is beautiful. The beauty of life and all we have within us. This is a fucking masterpiece

Listen to the Rezz edit and let us know what you think!

Jus a Lil Porter edit for ur ear pic.twitter.com/bosenQeAd3 — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) August 14, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com