Despite his existence being almost entirely overshadowed by a meme from 2007, Rick Astley is still a phenomenal vocalist. “Never Gonna Give You Up” aside, he wouldn’t have been able to last this long in the music industry on a meme alone, no matter how pervasive. So when we saw that he covered “Titanium” by David Guetta and Sia, our ears perked up.

After listening, we can’t imagine another male vocalist on the track. (Though, we’re sure there are a few dozen more than good covers on YouTube.) It sounds like he starts out a little weak, especially as he tries to match Sia’s vibrato in the first few lines. But as he gets into the groove and approaches the chorus, his talent shines bright.

Now, we’re left wondering what a duet with Rick and Sia would sound like. Those harmonies sound like they’d be something truly special to behold… especially in a professional studio and after some (slight) processing. Listen to Rick Astley’s cover below!