SVDDEN DEATH and Slander debuted their forthcoming collaboration, “Blood On Me,” during the Insomniac Bassrush live stream back in May. Now, the track is nearly here.

SVDDEN DEATH announced yesterday the collaboration is officially dropping on Friday, August 21.

This is the first time the artists have worked together and it’s surely worth the wait. Check out the teaser and track art below, and don’t forget to pre-save!

WHO WANTS ‘BLOOD ON ME’ w @SlanderOfficial !!!! I’m so stoked on this tune !!! pic.twitter.com/nC1lFLUCYE — SVDDEN DEATH BLM (@svddendeathdub) August 12, 2020