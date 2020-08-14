As reported by Dutch news, Nicky Romero has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I feel fine. I don’t cough, I don’t sneeze. Last week I still wakeboarded and played sports,” Nicky told ANP news agency. [Translated from Dutch.] He had himself tested for the lung virus as a precaution. “When I come to a country where it is very hot and there is a lot of air conditioning, I quickly get problems with my cavities. Now with that heat wave in the Netherlands, the air conditioners are also on maximum here. So I thought: there we have it again. But my cheese sandwich tasted less good due to the problems with smelling and tasting, so I thought: I let me test anyway.”

As musicians, including DJs, grapple with the near total loss of all live performance shows during COVID-19, some are daring to go out and perform. The shows do their best to conform to guidelines set forth by individual governments, based on recommendations by world health leaders and the current status of the nation they might be playing in.

The Netherlands is currently showing a spike in COVID, but compared to US rates, its 654 cases yesterday is almost negligible (though we’d never purport that COVID isn’t serious anywhere). Nicky played a show on the small island of Texel in the Netherlands, where he was scheduled to play two shows today for 120 people, about 10 days ago. Those shows have since been cancelled. He also visited the Rogue League of Legends team in Berlin just four days ago. But ultimately, it’s impossible to determine where or when he contracted the illness.

“My last show was in Bonn and I was in Berlin at the beginning of this week for a video shoot, but I might as well have caught it in the supermarket,” he says. “You just don’t know. I have followed all the rules and always kept my distance.”

We wish Nicky well and a full and fast recovery.