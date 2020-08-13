After a couple weeks of Tron news, from rumors that Daft Punk are returning for the next installment to rumors that there’s a “treasure trove” of unreleased music from the last film, we finally have our first concrete information: Tron 3 is happening, and it’s starring Jared Leto.

Of course, this had been rumored for a few days, as well, but Leto confirmed the news a few days ago. In a since-deleted tweet, he also leaked the name of the sequel, Tron: Ares. Ares is the Greek god of war, it will be interesting to see how he or the concept of him fits into the next film.

I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES – I will be starring in TRON. We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love. We have some very special ideas in store for you all…🤗 See you in the grid!👨🏼‍🎤 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) August 10, 2020

And now that the third film is confirmed, we just need Daft Punk to come back and everything will be right in the world…