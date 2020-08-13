Not even a lack of live shows could prevent Oliver Heldens from being the top-selling dance artist of the past 12 months and 3 months.

The stats come from Beatport via their analytics tracking service BeatStats. Oliver Heldens is securely on top, and it’s no surprise with a strong history of releases, including his remix of “Daisies” for Katy Perry, not to mention “Rave Machine,” “Details,” and a remix of “The Other Side” by SZA & Justin Timberlake for the Trolls World Tour movie soundtrack.

David Guetta is close at second for the yearly numbers, with Disclosure and Gorgon City hot on his tail for the more recent 3 month stats.

#1 Dance Artist in the last 12 months & the last 3 months on @Beatport according to @BeatStats! 😁🙌🔥 Thanks for all the support 🙂 can’t wait for all the new releases coming up soon 🕺🏻 #BreakThisHabit #TearItUp #Somebody 👀 pic.twitter.com/NoibAmw98u — 🌴🦎Oliver Heldens 🐨🕺🏻 (@OliverHeldens) August 10, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com