Daft Punk’s score for TRON: Legacy may well go down as one of the best film scores ever made, and there’s plenty to gush about. But, as revealed during Collider’s Comic [email protected] “Directors on Directing” panel, director Joseph Kosinski hinted at more.

Collider’s Editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub lightly pressed Kosinski about additional, unreleased Daft Punk music from the film, “I believe, and I could be wrong about this, but didn’t Daft Punk give you a bunch of music, and some of it did not end up in the movie. So is it true or false that you still have unreleased Daft Punk music that might’ve been in TRON: Legacy?”

“I can neither confirm nor deny that there may be some incredible music that we weren’t able to fit in the movie,” Kosinski said. Though, he seemingly did confirm it, following it up with, “Someday it would be nice to figure out some way to share that. Disney needs some other revenue streams right now. I wouldn’t be surprised if we try to do that at some point. That’d be great.”

“Computerized,” a single with Daft Punk and Jay-Z that was supposed to accompany the end credits, was scrapped by nervous execs, afraid that the filmmakers would find the track “too rooted in real life and rap for their fantasy movie.” Daft Punk reportedly didn’t even want to make the track in the first place.

You can listen to the discussion below at 32:19.

via Collider