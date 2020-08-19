Together For Beirut is going down for a great cause.

The fundraising partnership between Nicole Moudaber, WILD Tulum, Factory People, and Beatport will uplift a collection of Lebanese DJs and promoters who have seen their livelihoods destroyed and are passionate about making a difference to their community.

Together For Beirut will showcase sets by 24 international DJs, consisting of two online events featuring non-stop performances by some of the world’s most in-demand and influential talents.

Part 1 will include Techno heavyweights Anane, ANNA, Behrouz, Carl Cox, Chris Liebing, Damian Lazarus, Dubfire, John Digweed, Juliet Fox, Kaz James, Louie Vega, Luigi Madona, Nic Fanciulli, Nicole Moudaber, Paco Osuna, Pan-Pot, Sama’Abdulhadi, Victor Calderone, Victor Ruiz, Wehbba, and Yousef.

The event aims to raise $250,000 for disaster relief, directly aiding those in dire need. Tune in to be part of the monumental livestream here on August 22nd and September 13th, a poignant marker of the end of the Lebanese mourning period.

Donations will go to Impact Lebanon supporting local essential NGOs such as the Lebanese Red Cross, Arcenciel and music and arts related charities in Beirut.

Beatport ReConnect: Together For Beirut