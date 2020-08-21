SVDDEN DEATH and SLANDER have been teasing their new collaboration, out today, “Blood On Me,” for quite some time. But finally, the full track is available to everyone and it’s well worth the wait!

With soaring female vocals that draw you in with a memorable hook, the trio beautifully represent the track art in sonic form, with clashing discordant bass synths and the lighter lead synths.

We really couldn’t say it better than SVDDEN DEATH himself: “Pop open a ice cold can of ravioli and relax to the sound Listen to my music out today !!!”

Listen below!