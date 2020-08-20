After beginning on July 15, today marks the midpoint in the voting in the 2020 edition of DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs poll. Even in these unprecedented times for the electronic music industry and the fans who drive the electronic music landscape, voters have stayed resolute in supporting their favorite DJs and electronic music artists. 612,000 verified votes have been recorded so far, all but equaling the previous record set in 2019.

In a demonstration of the global reach of the Top 100 DJs poll – and dance music in general – votes have so far been counted from 217 different countries including unlikely dance music markets like Vatican City, Chad and Syria.

Although selected venues and festivals across the planet are beginning to open their doors, the vast majority remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In this period DJing and electronic music performance has moved online. To reflect this change, DJ Mag have been running a series of weekly Top 100 DJs Virtual Festivals to give dance music fans the opportunity to experience their favourite DJs and artists in a whole new way ahead of casting their votes.

The Top 100 DJs Virtual Festival series, which continues every Saturday and Sunday until 19th September, is being broadcast across DJ Mag’s global YouTube, Facebook and T witch channels. Saturdays are dedicated to Top 100 DJs, with Sundays celebrating the Alternative Top 100 DJs. (The Alternative Top 100 DJs, uses the same vote data as the Top 100 DJs poll, cross-referenced with Beatport sales data and a genre-filter to create a ranking to celebrate the contribution of house and techno DJs.)

Last year, Belgian brothers Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike took the No.1 spot, de-throning Martin Garrix after 3 successive No.1 placings. David Guetta was third while Armin van Buuren was fourth. Check out the full ranking at djmag.com/top100djs.

Top 100 DJs Voting continues until 23rd September at top100djs.com.