The GRiZ and Ganja White Night collab that we’ve all been waiting for is finally (almost) here!

“Good For The Soul” is about to drop, a funky fresh dubstep collaboration that hits us right in the feels. The track rocks high, happy horns, deep grunts, and an overall psychedelic vibe — the kind of song we crave during festival season. Just listen to the preview below.

Ganja White Night describe the track: GRiZ collab is that feel good put a f’n smile on your face all day kind of music!! Can’t wait to share all the new music we’ve been working on in the brand new studio.

GRiZ shared his own teaser a few weeks back when they first started up the collab. Watch here.

It’s groovy baby!

GRiZ x Ganja White Night

You won't see that one coming 🙈🙉 pic.twitter.com/44J0hg1F3v — Ganja White Night (@GanjaWhiteNight) August 17, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com